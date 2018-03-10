PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER MAINE) -- The Portland Boys and Girls Club got some support from two Celtics at the unveiling of the organization's new teen technology room.

Current Celtics and Red Claws two way player P.J. Dozier and former Celtic Leon Powe helped show off the new space, which includes new IPads, computers and a TV with an XBOX.

The kids have already started using the new technology to learn coding and to play with friends. The basketball stars believe it's important for all kids to have a safe space to kick back and relax.

"We're trying to give the kids comfort in their own space," says Powe. "To provide an opportunity like this will give them comfort and will inspire them to do greater and better things."

