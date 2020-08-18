Celtics' Hayward expected to miss about 4 weeks with ankle injury

While it's certainly a setback for Hayward, he could still return by the Eastern Conference Finals should Boston make it that far.

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward suffered a Grade III sprain of his right ankle during the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the team said Tuesday.

He is expected to miss approximately four weeks.

With about three minutes left in the fourth quarter of Boston's first playoff game, Hayward went up for a rebound and landed awkwardly on the foot of teammate Daniel Theis.

The Celtics said further updates on Hayward's injury will be provided as appropriate.

Hayward bounced back last season (2018-19) from a gruesome injury on opening night of the 2017-18 season, which saw him fracture his tibia and dislocate his ankle in his left leg.

After being out for all of 2017-18 following the injury, and then spending much of last season getting back up to speed, Hayward had a solid 2019-20 season for the Celtics.

