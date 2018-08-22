(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- While she works on her Olympic Dreams, track and field star Kate Hall will be coaching the next generation of young athletes.

Saint Joseph's college announced this week that Hall will join the Monks' Cross Country and Track and Field program as an assistant coach.

The announcement comes after the two-time NCAA DI national title holder in long jump decided to forego her senior year at the University of Georgia to train for the 2019 World Championships. You can view the announcement here.

Hall says joining the Monks is helping her grow as a professional, while also giving her the flexibility to train hard in the hopes of making the 2020 Olympics.

"I like staying busy ," says Hall. "It's going to be awesome having some training everyday, and also coaching a bit, too. I think it will be a good balance of each."

Hall says that the athletes she's working with were a little timid in the first couple days of practice, but now they are starting to really open up and ask her a bunch of questions. Hall will focus on coaching long jumpers and sprinters, and will be working with all the other athletes in the weight room.

Hall hopes to qualify for the 2020 Olympics, and is working out with trainer Chris Pribish at Momentum Performance in South Portland.

