PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Trey Davis' goal last season was to make it on this year's Celtics Summer League roster. Mission accomplished.

"I told myself I would be there, and it happened," says Davis. "I just want to continue to work hard and climb the ladder."

But first, he's helping Maine kids reach their potential. Davis the and the Red Claws are hosting a summer camp at the Expo all week.

"I like the fact that there are actual pros here helping us out," says Kosta Nedeljkovic of Portland.

The pros give out tips and a high fives, and the inquisitive kids aren't shy about talking to them.

"I want to help them grow and learn," says Davis. "If they have any questions for me, I want to be there for them."

Both boys and girls take their shots, building their basketball IQ and their confidence.

"Were playing money ball and I made to two shots, and I made the winning shot," says Eva Elsemore of Scarborough. "That was really exciting for me."

You don't have to be on the professional track to attend. The Red Claws say all skill levels are welcome at camp.

