Camden's Cole Anderson is tied for the lead with 18 holes left in Falmouth's pro golf tournament

The 21-year-old amateur golfer shot a 64 Saturday at the Live + Work in Maine Open. Anderson will tee off in the final group during Sunday's final round at 12:20.

FALMOUTH, Maine — The hometown crowd will be cheering on one of its own Sunday at the Live + Work in Maine Open. Camden's Cole Anderson is making his professional golf debut this week and is tied for the lead with one round remaining.

Anderson shot a 64 Saturday at the Korn Ferry Tour event at Falmouth Country Club. The Korn Ferry Tour is the PGA Tour's top development league.

After he shot back-to-back 67s during his first two rounds, Anderson is now tied with Pierceson Coody at -15. The two will tee off at 12:20 Sunday.

The 21-year-old amateur from Maine didn't record a single bogey during his round Saturday. He made back-to-back birdies on the sixth and seventh hole. On the back nine, Anderson made five birdies over a six-hole stretch and made a par on 18 to finish at -7 for the day.