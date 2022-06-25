Camden's Cole Anderson is tied for the lead with 18 holes left in Falmouth's pro golf tournament

FALMOUTH, Maine — The hometown crowd will be cheering on one of its own Sunday at the Live + Work in Maine Open. Camden's Cole Anderson is making his professional golf debut this week and is tied for the lead with one round remaining.
Anderson shot a 64 Saturday at the Korn Ferry Tour event at Falmouth Country Club. The Korn Ferry Tour is the PGA Tour's top development league.
After he shot back-to-back 67s during his first two rounds, Anderson is now tied with Pierceson Coody at -15. The two will tee off at 12:20 Sunday.
The 21-year-old amateur from Maine didn't record a single bogey during his round Saturday. He made back-to-back birdies on the sixth and seventh hole. On the back nine, Anderson made five birdies over a six-hole stretch and made a par on 18 to finish at -7 for the day.
Topsham's Caleb Manuel was also in the field this week. The 20-year-old failed to make the cut after shooting a 74 on Friday.