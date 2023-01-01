NASCAR star Bubba Wallace marries longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter on New Year's Eve

Bubba Wallace married longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter in Uptown Charlotte on New Year's Eve.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter tied the knot in Uptown Charlotte on New Year's Eve.

The couple, who got engaged in 2021, exchanged vows in front of 250 guests at the J.W. Marriott in Uptown, according to People. Wallace and Carter got engaged after dating for five years.

"Getting married, and starting a new life together, I'm just so excited to have a good one in my corner," Wallace told People. "We have so much fun together."

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez was in attendance, and he shared a video of the newlyweds walking down the aisle together as husband and wife.

Congratulations brother @BubbaWallace and Amanda on this happy day! 🙏🏾🤍 pic.twitter.com/2bAmOeUZzA — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) January 1, 2023

