Brunswick High School football players removed from team following hazing allegations

Brunswick Superintendent Phil Potenziano confirmed Friday that the team would continue its season without the players.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Brunswick Superintendent Phil Potenziano confirmed Friday that a number of students have been removed from the Brunswick High School football team following an investigation by school officials and Brunswick police into team hazing.

In an email to NEWS CENTER Maine, Potenziano said the school department took "interim actions as a result of violations of the codes of conduct and other school district policies."

Citing privacy laws and respect for students and families, he declined to release additional information.

The decision comes days after Potenziano placed varsity head coach Dan Cooper and assistant coach Greg Nadeau on non-disciplinary leave from their coaching responsibilities as a result of the allegations.

The alleged hazing took place during a football team retreat at Thomas Point Beach in August.

Following the allegations, Potenziano canceled the varsity homecoming game against Lawrence High School.

Superintendent Phil Potenziano said new information in the investigation led him to place coach Dan Cooper and assistant coach Greg Nadeau on non-disciplinary leave.

https://t.co/D8BY9laPSc — NEWS CENTER Maine (@newscentermaine) September 27, 2021

Football practice resumed Tuesday, school officials said.

The superintendent said Friday that he had just received a report resulting from the investigation.

Brunswick police have assigned a detective to determine whether any criminal acts took place.

He said the administration determined "we could safely field a full team" without the suspended players.

"Supporting student-athletes and the general student body through this situation has been our priority, as evidenced by our supportive measures, and continuing to allow the team to play is a supportive measure," he said.