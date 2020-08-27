Bruins Game 4 to be rescheduled amid injustice protests

Boston was set to play Game 4 of its playoff series with Tampa Bay Friday at 7:30 p.m.

After facing criticism from Black players who said the league was slow to acknowledge the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, the NHL Players’ Association (NHLPA) and NHL announced two days of playoff games will be postponed.

“Black and Brown communities continue to face real, painful experiences,” the NHLPA and NHL said in a joint statement Thursday evening. “The NHL and NHLPA recognize that much work remains to be done before we can play an appropriate role in a discussion centered on diversity, inclusion and social justice.”

Nearly a full day after the NBA, WNBA, MLB and MLS saw games postponed over Blake's shooting last weekend, the NHL and its union made their announcement.

Statement from the National Hockey League Players’ Association and National Hockey League. https://t.co/uV1F5iDeUS pic.twitter.com/JS2t0MvUij — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 27, 2020

The announcement Thursday came shortly before the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders were to play Game 3 of their series in Toronto. The other postponed game Thursday had the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Vancouver Canucks in Game 3 in Edmonton, Alberta.

Dallas and Colorado’s Game 4 was to be Friday.

Shortly after the announcement Thursday, the Bruins released a statement via social media, saying they’re proud of their players.

“The Bruins are proud of our players for using their platform to bring further attention to a movement that is important to them, our organization and our game. They have our unwavering support, as we all work to promote equality and end racism.”

The NHL was criticized for being slow to respond in allowing the playoffs to proceed Wednesday night, when numerous leagues, starting with the NBA, postponed playing their games.

“We understand that the tragedies involving Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others require us to recognize this moment. We pledge to work to use our sport to influence positive change in society,” the joint statement said.