BOSTON, Massachusetts — Tonight is the night! The winner takes it all.

The Boston Bruins will face off with the St. Louis Blues at the TD Garden in the fight for the team's first Stanley Cup in eight years.

Boston is hosting Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in franchise history.

But good luck getting into the game! Ticket prices have reached record highs--averaging $3,500 a piece.

RELATED: Bruins force Stanley Cup Game 7 with 5-1 win over Blues

The Boston Red Sox pushed up their game's start time Wednesday to make sure fans can watch the Bruins take the ice.

The B's just have to keep the momentum going to break the 3-3 series tie after winning Game 6 in St. Louis over the weekend.

Tuuka Rask and Brad Marchand will need to stay strong to make that happen.

Marchand scored one goal and made an assist in Game 6. Rask made 28 saves in the game for that 5-1 win.

RELATED: Hunting for Bruins fans in St. Louis

"You've got two good teams that have gone toe-to-toe here, but good for Touka so he's allowed us the opportunity to play a Game 7," Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy said. "The whole hockey world loves a Game 7."

If they win game seven, it would only be the third time a city has won three consecutive championship titles--Patriots with the Super Bowl and Red Sox with the World Series. The last time was New York 40 years ago.

"It should be a great night in Boston and may the best team win," Cassidy said.

RELATED: One family has had the 'Bruins' Maine license plate since 1971

You can catch the game Wednesday at 8 p.m. on NEWS CENTER Maine. Jess Gagne and Hannah Dineen will have all of your pregame coverage starting at 5 p.m.