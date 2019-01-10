DOHA, Qatar — Less than 24 hours after distance running coach Alberto Salazar was banned for doping offenses, an athlete he trained won gold in the 800 meters.

Donavan Brazier took command of the field at the halfway point and took a comfortable win in 1 minute 42.34 seconds, ahead of Amel Tuka of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Kenya's Ferguson turned up the heat on the final stretch to take bronze.

Salazar was banned four years for violations including possessing and trafficking testosterone, in a case related to his Nike Oregon Project stable of athletes. Brazier has not been accused of any wrongdoing. Salazar's credentials for the world championships have been revoked.

Brazier's time took down a 34-year-old American record in the event previously held by Johnny Gray, who ran 1:42.60 at a meet in Koblenz, Germany, in 1985.

Gray's record was the longest-standing mark among all U.S. men's standard outdoor distances. Kevin Young's 1992 400-meter hurdles record now becomes the oldest, followed by Michael Johnson's 200- and 400-meters from the '90s.

Brazier is the first American to win the 800 at worlds. The only men's event left that Team USA has yet to win is the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Other big-time performances from Team USA at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, specifically from Tuesday:

Noah Lyles, 200 meters, in 19.83. The Diamond League winner beat Canada's Andre de Grasse, now a four-time podium finisher with still no gold at worlds.

Lyles is the first American to win the 200 world title since Tyson Gay in 2007.

Sam Kendricks, pole vault, with 5.97 meters. Despite matching Sweden's Armand Duplantis in height, Kendricks defended his world championship title because he had fewer failures at lower attempts, with four versus five.

Kendricks' back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2019 make him only the second vaulter to win multiple times. Soviet Union and Ukraine's Sergey Bubka, a former world record-holder, won the first six world pole vault titles from 1983-1997.

