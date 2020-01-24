FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — On the day of New York Giants Quarterback Eli Manning's retirement, New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady (still his official title until March 18) tweeted what many Patriots fans are feeling: Congrats, Eli, but I wish you hadn't won those two Super Bowls.

Deep breath, Pats fans. You've won six super bowls. It's okay to joke about the few dark moments of the past, even if they were and still are soul crushing. The Giants' Super Bowl wins over New England in the 2007 and 2011 seasons are forever a part of Patriots history, whether you can stomach it or not.

The Giants held a press conference Friday to officially announce Manning's retirement, with the Giants official Twitter account providing updates with the hashtag #ThankYouEli.

While Patriots fans are encouraged to congratulate Manning, thanking him may be too much of an ask. However, his retirement does officially start the conversation about whether or not he belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Number 10 threw for 57,023 yards and 366 touchdowns in his career. But he also threw 244 interceptions and ended his career with a win-loss record of 117-117. BUT he is also a two-time Super Bowl champion and a two-time Super Bowl MVP.

There will be no answer to the Hall of Fame debate until at least five years from now, when Manning will be eligible for the first time. Until then, only speculation.

But let's face it, Patriots fans have more pressing quarterback concerns on their mind than those concerning the QB of a different team.

While this latest edition of Brady Watch 2020 didn't concern Brady's future, at least he's taking the time to relive old Patriots memories. Just don't forget about the six great ones, Tom.

