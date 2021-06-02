x
Brad Stevens to replace Danny Ainge in Celtics' front office: Reports

Brad Stevens will transition from his role as Celtics head coach to become Boston's head of basketball operations, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday
Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 1, 2017, file photo, Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge, left, talks with Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens before an NBA basketball game in Boston. The Celtics will keep their streak of not selecting No. 1 in the draft after moving down to No. 3 in a trade with Philadelphia. But Boston president of basketball operations Danny Ainge believes he can still get the player they want, which could be Josh Jackson or Jayson Tatum. The Celtics also have three picks in the second round. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BOSTON — Major changes are coming in the Boston Celtics' leadership.

Brad Stevens will transition from his role as Celtics head coach to become Boston's head of basketball operations, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday. Stevens will replace Danny Ainge, who plans to resign as Celtics president of basketball operations, per Charania.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported earlier Wednesday that Ainge isn't expected to retire, so he may seek an NBA opportunity elsewhere.

As for Stevens, the 44-year-old will take his first front-office role after eight seasons as Boston's head coach.

