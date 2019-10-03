BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Bowdoin Women's basketball defeated the Ithaca College Bombers 87-61 Saturday night to advance to the team's third ever Final Four appearance.

The Polar Bears were NCAA runner-ups last year, and will play in their second-straight Final Four appearance, this time against St. Thomas College (Minnesota).

Taylor Choate led the way in scoring for the Polar Bears, dropping 21 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds.

Sophomore Maddie Hasson posted a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Bowdoin led 36-31 at halftime, and started the third quarter strong on a 10-2 run, forcing a timeout call by Ithaca.