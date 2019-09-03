BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Bowdoin Women's Basketball team advanced to the Elite Eight Friday night after an 81-50 win over SUNY New Paltz.

Friday was the first time since 2004 that the Polar Bears have hosted an NCAA tournament sectional at Morrell Gymnasium.

South Portland native Maddie Hasson ('20) led the way in scoring for Bowdoin with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Presque Isle native Hannah Graham ('19) contributed 5 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, and 3 blocks. Cumberland native Moira Train ('21) led the bench in scoring with 8 points.

The Polar Bears entered the matchup with the nation's third-ranked scoring offense (84.4) and second best scoring margin (+28.8).

RELATED: Undefeated Bowdoin women ready for playoffs

Bowdoin hosts Ithaca College Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Morrell Gymnasium with their second-straight trip to a Final Four on the line and third appearance overall. The Polar Bears took a runner-up finish in last year's NCAA Championship.