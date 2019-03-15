SALEM, Virginia — The Bowdoin women's basketball team will play in its second-straight NCAA championship game Saturday night after defeating St. Thomas College 71-60 in the semifinal Friday in Virginia.

Sophomore Maddie Hasson dropped 25 points and 6 rebounds while junior Abby Kelly contributed 21 points and 6 rebounds on the Polar Bears way to their win over the Tommies.

Bowdoin led 33-25 at halftime, and held an 11-point lead late in the third quarter. St. Thomas went on a 16-0 run to take a 54-49 lead. Bowdoin went a 13-4 run late in the fourth until all the Tommies could do was foul. Hasson added four of her points from the charity stripe in the last two minutes of the game.

The Polar Bears play the winner of Thomas More/Scranton Saturday at 7:30 p.m.