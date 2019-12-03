BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Bowdoin women are in a familiar spot, returning to the DIII NCAA final four for the second year in a row and the third time in program history.

The Polar Bears defeated Ithaca 87-61 at home on Saturday to advance to the final four in Virginia. Bowdoin made it to the national championship game last year, but has never won the title.

Bringing home a trophy to Maine would be very special, especially for the girls on the team who are from here.

"Being a Mainer, I think we have a really awesome fan base here," says senior center Cordelia Stewart of Bangor. "It's really special to know all the people in the community and build that tradition here. To be able to take that to a national level is really special."

Bowdoin plays St. Thomas in the semifinals at 5 o'clock on Friday. If they win, the Polar Bears will play in the National Championship at 7:30 on Saturday.