BRUNSWICK, Maine — Bowdoin College will plat this weekend's NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Sectional without spectators, the college announced on its athletics website.

Only credentialed game operations personnel and administrative staff will be allowed to attend games held in Morrell Gymnasium on Friday and Saturday, March 13-14.

The College reached the decision after monitoring recent developments with COVID-19 in the New England region and consulting with both on and off-campus medical providers.

All three games will be broadcast live on the Northeast Sports Network with the Bowdoin games carried locally on WCME Radio (99.5 FM/900 AM).

RELATED: Brace yourselves, Mainers, for the fastest 2 minutes in sports: Beach to Beacon registration

RELATED: Coronavirus advisory panel created by NCAA