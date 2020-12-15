Bowdoin College alum named general manager of the New York Mets

A native of Duxbury, Massachusetts, Jared Porter attended high school at Thayer Academy and graduated from Bowdoin with a degree in history.

NEW YORK, New York — Bowdoin College alumnus Jared Porter has been named general manager of the New York Mets, the club officially announced on Sunday.



The 14th general manager in team history, it caps an impressive rise through the ranks of professional baseball front offices for Porter. Beginning as an intern under Theo Epstein for the Boston Red Sox in 2004, Porter worked his way up the baseball operations ladder, becoming a top scouting executive for the Red Sox and Chicago Cubs and, eventually, the assistant GM of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the past four seasons. In both Boston and Chicago, Porter helped to end lengthy World Series droughts, winning titles in 2004, '07, '13 and '16.



"Jared has proven himself at every level and in every position he has held, earning respect from his peers throughout baseball," Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement. "He is deeply knowledgeable in all aspects of the game and has worked with several accomplished baseball executives. Jared is prepared for this next challenge."



"I'd like to thank Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson for this incredible opportunity," Porter said in a statement. "I'm extremely grateful for the trust they've shown in me. I'm excited to join the community, get to work, and help build a collaborative and sustainable baseball operation and culture for the New York Mets."

A four-year contributor for both the baseball and men's ice hockey teams at Bowdoin, Porter was a versatile pitcher for the Polar Bears on the diamond, working as both a reliever and starter in his career and posting a 1.80 ERA as a senior. As a defenseman on the ice for Bowdoin, he played in 90 career games, recording eight goals and 27 assists. In a rare accomplishment, he served as a captain of both teams his senior season. A native of Duxbury, Massachusetts, Porter attended high school at Thayer Academy and graduated from Bowdoin with a degree in history.



"The Polar Bear baseball family is thrilled that Jared has been named general manager of the Mets," Bowdoin Head Baseball Coach Mike Connolly said. "His work ethic and character were clearly evident in the search and I believe the Mets know they are getting someone who deeply cares about others. I could not be any prouder."



"This accomplishment brings back so many fond memories," Terry Meagher, men's ice hockey coach emeritus and Porter's coach at Bowdoin, said. "We are so happy for Jared and his family. It is a testament to the NESCAC model of building a foundation of varied experiences, excelling in two sports, all framed by work in the classroom. It is not surprising to see him rise to the pinnacle of his profession and make us all proud."

Porter knows his new boss with the Mets is counting on a championship. Pretty soon, too. That doesn’t bother him one bit. Porter said owner Steve Cohen's lofty expectations motivate and excite him. Cohen, who bought the club last month for $2.42 billion, said it would be a disappointment if New York doesn't win the World Series within three to five years.