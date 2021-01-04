Red Sox opener against Orioles postponed because of rain

Opening day ceremonies scheduled for Thursday will also be held instead on Friday, which had been scheduled as an off-day in case of exactly this situation

The Boston Red Sox have postponed their opener against the Baltimore Orioles until Friday because of rain that was forecast to continue through the day.

The Red Sox made the announcement at 9 a.m., about five hours before the scheduled first pitch.

After playing last season without fans, the team had been cleared by the state to open Fenway Park for the first time since the pandemic began to about 4,500 fans — 12% of capacity.