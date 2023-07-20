The Boston Red Sox miss important opportunity to win a series in Oakland

The Sox dropped two of three to the worst team in American League and miss the chance to gain ground in the wild card standings.

BOSTON — After winning two out of three against the Chicago Cubs, the Boston Red Sox headed to Oakland to face the league-worst A’s for a three-game series and left the west coast with a series loss.

Even more frustrating was the fact that every team they are trying to catch in the Wild Card race, the Rays, Blue Jays, and Astros, lost on Tuesday, and Boston couldn’t gain any ground.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Red Sox podcast, host Gabby Halibut discussed the missed opportunity by the Red Sox in Oakland.

“There are very few words you can use to describe the series in Oakland," Halibut said. "There were good vibes going into the series after taking two from the Cubs in Chicago and then going into the series in Oakland and feeling like it should be three wins.”

Boston won the first game 7-0 behind a strong pitching performance by Nick Pivetta, who entered the game in the third inning and pitched six scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts and only two walks. But they were shut out in the second game by a combination of five A’s pitchers and lost what ended up being a close game.

Starter Brayan Bello gave up six runs in four innings, including three home runs. It was the first time Bello had given up three home runs in a game.

After the game, manager Alex Cora said about Bello’s start via MLB.com, “Usually, they don't hit the ball out of the ballpark, [and] they did -- so let's get ready for the next one. Control wasn't great, the changeup wasn't good early on, and obviously, they did a good job offensively."

Bello said about his performance, “Nothing changes. Keep the same routine, keep the same mentality, and just get ready for the next start."

The next start for the Red Sox will be in Fenway Park against the New York Mets on Friday night. Kutter Crawford will face off against Kodau Senga as the Red Sox look to right the ship and keep pace in the American League Wild Card race.