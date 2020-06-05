BOSTON — Nurses have been the true MVPs during the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Boston Red Socks honored them in a special way Wednesday.

The Fenway Park grounds crew used the outfield grass to share a message complete with the Sox logo and a big heart on National Nurses Day.

The 2020 MLB season has been delayed by almost two months now due to COVID-19, and now fans are wondering if they'll have to wait even longer to catch a ball game. A pair of fans in New York even sued Major League Baseball, Commissioner Rob Manfred and the 30 teams, asking for their money back for tickets and for certification of class-action status.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Cleveland Indians have told their players to prepare for a July 1 opening day.

