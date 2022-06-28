x
Red Sox ace Chris Sale to make rehab start in Portland on Thursday

It's been less than a year since the injury-ridden starter last made a rehab start for the Sea Dogs.
Credit: AP
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale smiles after the third inning of rehab start with the Portland Sea Dogs as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, during a minor league baseball game against the Harrisburg Senators, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

PORTLAND, Maine — Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale is scheduled to make a rehab start at Hadlock Field on Thursday when the Portland Sea Dogs host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Sale is a seven-time all-star and finished in the top six in American League Cy Young Award voting in seven consecutive seasons from 2012-2018, finishing as high as second in 2017, according to Minor League Baseball. He played a key role on the Red Sox team that won the 2018 World Series.

This marks the second straight year that Sea Dogs fans have had a chance to see Sale pitch in Maine. He made two rehab starts at Hadlock last season as part of his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Now, Sale is recovering from a rib injury he suffered in February. He has yet to pitch for the Red Sox this season.

While Sale hasn't been on the mound much recently, he has been very effective when healthy. The 33-year-old lefty has a career MLB record of 114-74 with a 3.03 ERA with 2,059 strikeouts over 321 games and 1,672.1 innings.

The Sea Dogs on Monday posted a warning to ticket buyers about a third-party website that has been reselling their tickets at an increased price.

"Their website ads typically come up before our website especially when you google Sea Dog tickets rather than going straight to http://seadogs.com," the Sea Dogs wrote in a social media post.

To ensure the lowest ticket prices possible, the Sea Dogs said to visit the team's official website or call the ticket office at 207-879-9500.

