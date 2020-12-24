Boothbay Region High School athletes find forgotten shooting star

Due to COVID limitations, some Boothbay Region High athletes embarked on a history project, to research and compile the 65 years of sports teams at the high school.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — The sounds of basketball echo from the gym at Boothbay Region High School, but its only practice. COVID-19 concerns have so far stopped the season’s games.

But the lack of playing time has led students at a discovery of those who played before.

At the urging of School Resource Officer Larry Brown, some Boothbay Region High athletes embarked on a history project, to research and compile the 65 years of sports teams at the high school.

That process led to a happy discovery—the school’s first thousand-point basketball scorer. A player forgotten, who will now get the attention the feat deserved.

The player was Laurie Reed, who graduated in 1974. The high school athletic director had taken an interest in Reed after reviewing the records and talked about her with Officer Brown. He, in turn, told the students. But nailing down Reed’s accomplishment proved a challenge.

In the early 1970s most girls’ basketball didn’t get the attention it receives today. On top of that, the statistics only looked at what Reed had done during her last three years at Boothbay—996 points.

Brown, the policeman, saw the need for detective work.

“When Mr. Crocker said she had 996 points in three seasons I said we have to find those (other) points,” Brown said.

That proved a challenge.

Brown says there were no records at the school, so they went to the Historical Society and began looking through old editions of the Boothbay Register, the local paper. He says it only showed the girls’ roster at the start of the season and the final record at the end, along with some total scores.

After talking with former teammates of Reed, who described her as a great player, he was determined to find proof the young woman really had made more than 1,000 points.

Another look through the old newspapers from her freshman year proved the point.

“And there was one game when Boothbay Region Seahawks played Wiscasset," Brown said. "Sadly, we lost, but it mentioned Laurie was one of the top scorers with 12 points, and Bingo, we got over the thousand point club.”

For the senior captains of the boys and girls teams, who helped lead the research, it was thrilling news.

“I thought it was insane,” Ben Pearce, captain of the Seahawks boys team, said. “And to know her freshman year was the last year they didn’t count girls points. So for her no be remembered and her to be out there (on the top scorers’ banner) is something we want done.”

Glory Blethen, captain of the girls team, agrees. Her sister is Boothbay’s most recent 1,000 point scorer.

“Seeing players I played with scored a thousand points and I think its super cool (Reed) will now be the first thousand point scorer in Boothbay school history, and she’s a female which makes it even cooler,” Blethen said.

Blethen herself appears poised to be the school’s next to hit the thousand point mark. She's just 133 points short, according to Larrty Brown.

But the COVID-19 pandemic is currently preventing the kids from playing real games, and Blethen doesn’t know if she will get the chance to join the exclusive club.

Ben Pearce—team captain for the second straight year-- hopes to play, too. But he and Blethen both seem understanding that the virus could leave their hoop dreams unfulfilled, and say providing school sports history for the future actually matters.

“Say basketball does end up being cancelled and when we walk out senior year on the last day we can say this is something we will have the rest of our lives to be remembered by,” Pearce said.