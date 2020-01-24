BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Boston Red Sox are still hoping to have a manager in place by spring training. But chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom says it's possible they won't hire someone before pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 12.

Bloom says it would be ideal to have a replacement for Alex Cora by then, but not at the cost of rushing the process.

The Red Sox let Cora go after Commissioner Rob Manfred identified him as the ringleader in a sign-stealing scheme when he was the bench coach with the Houston Astros in 2017.

Major League Baseball is also looking into whether Cora engaged in similar shenanigans after taking over the Red Sox in 2018.

RELATED: Alex Cora out as Boston Red Sox manager

RELATED: Red Sox leadership team answers questions about Cora's departure

RELATED: Mainers react to sign stealing scandal

RELATED: How is Alex Cora linked to the Astros cheating scandal?

RELATED: MLB sign-stealing investigation turns to Cora, Red Sox