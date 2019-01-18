BLOG | Follow the NEWS CENTER Maine team to Arrowhead for the AFC Championship

6:30am ET

Up and at 'em Friday morning and we are off to Kansas City, Mo. to watch the Pats take on the Chiefs in their 8th consecutive AFC championship.

RELATED: Arctic blast due to hit KC for AFC championship game

In case you have not heard, it is supposed to be FREEZING (like the you lose feeling in your face kind of cold). In fact, it's expected to be the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history, and the first AFC championship game to be played there.

Temperatures at kickoff could range from 10 degrees to well below zero, according to the National Weather Service. (Yikes!)

Don't worry though...Jess is already wearing five layers of clothing, Zach packed 20 pairs of hand warmers, and Chris is a tough guy.

RELATED: NEWS CENTER Maine is on to Kansas City!

Keep checking back here for regular updates! You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. We will be live TONIGHT on NEWS CENTER Maine starting at 5pm ET.

10:30am ET

We're halfway there! (Sung like Bon Jovi). We have a layover in Detroit before heading to Kansas City. Chris and Jess are hard at work with stories for tonight. 1) Chiefs fanatics are hiding away in Maine. When we say fanatics, we mean it. Wait until you see there house! 2) We catch up with former NFL defensive end and UMaine alum who played for the Chiefs from 2013-2015, Mike DeVito, at his home in Hampden. Where do his loyalties lie? You'll find out!