DURHAM, N.H. — Mark Carbone came off the bench to tally 14 points to lift New Hampshire to a 60-53 win over Maine on Tuesday night.

Jordan Reed had 13 points for New Hampshire (5-24, 3-13 America East Conference), which snapped its six-game home losing streak. Jayden Martinez added 11 points. Nick Guadarrama had six assists for the hosts.

Sergio El Darwich had 12 points for the Black Bears (5-26, 3-13), who have now lost eight games in a row. Ilija Stojiljkovic added 10 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah White had five steals.

The Wildcats evened the season series against the Black Bears with the win. Maine defeated New Hampshire 62-53 on Feb. 3.