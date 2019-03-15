BANGOR, Maine — The Maine Black Bears and the Hartford Hawks were in the same position this time last year. The America East Championship at the Cross Insurance Center.

"It's not a new feeling for us, it's always an exciting feeling," said head coach Amy Vachon.

The Black Bears are looking to repeat last year's success.

"We're super excited, I mean this has been our goal all year. We're right where we want to be," said senior guard Parise Rossignol. "You know Friday we're going to do everything we can to reach our ultimate goal and go back to the NCAA tournament."

The keys to do that are simple for the Black Bears.

"I think we just need to bring our best effort, play really hard and just be focused," said sophomore guard Dor Saar.

Maine has met Hartford twice this season. One win, one loss.

"Hartford's a great team, I don't think we necessarily have to do anything different. We just have to do what we do best. I think it starts on defense, just playing really aggressive and that leads to our confidence on offense," Rossignol said.

Tip-off is at 5 p.m. Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.