Maine (7-19, 3-9) vs. Stony Brook (17-10, 8-4)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook looks for its 18th straight win in the head-to-head series over Maine. In its last 17 wins against the Black Bears, Stony Brook has won by an average of 16 points. Maine's last win in the series came on Jan. 16, 2010, a 67-61 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Maine's Andrew Fleming, Sergio El Darwich and Nedeljko Prijovic have combined to account for 57 percent of all Black Bears points this season, though that trio's output has dropped to 26 percent over the last five games.

AMERICA EAST IMPROVEMENT: The Black Bears have scored 67.8 points per game against America East opponents thus far, an improvement from the 55.7 per game they managed over 13 non-conference games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: El Darwich has accounted for 45 percent of all Maine field goals over the last three games. El Darwich has 20 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Seawolves are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 17-5 when they exceed 63 points. The Black Bears are 0-18 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 7-1 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: Maine is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Black Bears are 1-19 when scoring any fewer than 75.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook is rated second among America East teams with an average of 71.2 points per game.