ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Maine men's basketball team is doing some summer traveling.

The Black Bears are off to Costa Rica where they will practice, play three games and volunteer in the community together.

New Head Coach Richard Barron says the team has changed a lot since last season, and this trip is a great opportunity to get to know each other on and off the court.

"With so many new players and new staff, it seemed like a great opportunity for us to make up for lost time in terms of establishing culture," says Barron.

The Black Bears land in Costa Rica on August 14. The NCAA allows college basketball teams to take trips internationally once every four years. The Maine women's team went to Italy back in 2015.

© NEWS CENTER Maine