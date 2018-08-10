ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A UMaine football player has been named CAA co-special teams player of the week after making history in exciting fashion.

Kenny Doak nailed a 52 yard field goal in the final seconds of Saturday's football game to give UMaine the 13-10 Victory over Villanova. The sophomore's kick tied the record for longest field goal in school history, set in 1975 by Jack Leggett.

Doak says he didn't know his kick was a record until after the game.

"I was just so excited to get out there and get the chance," says Doak. "I wanted to do that for my team and my coaches and everyone around me. It was so great to see everyone excited and happy."

Leggett even Reached out to Doak to congratulate him, saying it's nice to have him on board.

The Black Bears are now 2-0 in conference play. They hit the road this Saturday to face the University of Rhode Island, a team that also hasn't lost a conference matchup yet. Kick off is at 1 p.m.

