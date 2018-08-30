ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- What better way to kick off another college football season than with a rivalry game?

When UMaine and UNH face each other, it's always an exciting time, and Thursday's opener will be no different. This is a huge rivalry, although it has been a pretty one sided rivalry this decade. Maine hasn't beat UNH since 2010 and the Wildcats have won 15 of the last 16 meetings.

Last year, the teams opened the season against each other down in Durham and the Wildcats pulled off a 24-23 win.

Maine is 26-27-3 all time at home against UNH, so they'll be looking for the cheers from the home crowd to help them even out tonight that record in Thursday night's game.

VIDEO: History behind the Battle for the Brice-Cowell Musket

The "Battle for the Musket" (the trophy that the winning team takes home) has been going on since the 1940's. Maine has won 43 times, UNH has won 55 times and there have been eight ties.

Once again, this year's Wildcats team is very strong and ranked in the top ten in two national preseason polls. But this is a Maine team that has overcome a lot already, One of their own, Darius Minor, died suddenly during a preseason practice due to a heart condition. The Black Bears have found strength and support in each other and are ready to tackle whatever comes their way as a team.

This is particularly important game for players on both sides of the ball because it sets the tone for the season. So who will it be? Jess Gagne and Jackie Mundry will be in Orono covering the game and will have a post game wrap up tonight on NEWS CENTER Maine at 11.

© NEWS CENTER Maine