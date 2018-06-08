ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The University of Maine football team had its first scrimmage on Monday and high temperatures were a concern.

Officials moved the scrimmage from afternoon to morning trying to beat the heat. The players were in full pads and hit the field for two hours.

Coaches said they were closely monitored by trainers and had several water breaks to make sure everyone stayed hydrated. Trainers said they tended to a few minor injuries during the scrimmage, but nothing heat related.

"I think the biggest thing is just mentally," said head coach Joe Harasymiak. "That is what really taxes you, I think physically. they'll get through it. They're in shape, they're strong and they're hydrated. It's the mental part that gets sloppy and we got a little sloppy toward the end."

Coach Harasymiak said his team will be ready for the first game of the season, and it's a big one. CAA rival UNH is scheduled to visit Orono on Aug. 30.

