BANGOR, Maine —

UMass Lowell (14-15, 6-8) vs. Maine (5-23, 3-10)

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell looks to extend Maine's conference losing streak to six games. Maine's last America East win came against the New Hampshire Wildcats 62-53 on Feb. 3. UMass Lowell fell short in a 75-73 game at home to Hartford in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: UMass Lowell's Christian Lutete, Josh Gantz and Ryan Jones have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 48 percent of all River Hawks points over the last five games.

LEAPING FOR LUTETE: Lutete has connected on 39.8 percent of the 161 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 14 over his last three games. He's also converted 70.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UMass Lowell is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 14-5 when scoring at least 71.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Black Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the River Hawks. Maine has an assist on 52 of 75 field goals (69.3 percent) across its past three outings while UMass Lowell has assists on 43 of 77 field goals (55.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell is rated first among America East teams with an average of 77.9 points per game.