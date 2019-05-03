Maine (5-25, 3-12) vs. New Hampshire (4-24, 2-13)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire looks for its fifth straight win over Maine at Lundholm Gym. The last victory for the Black Bears at New Hampshire was a 68-60 win on Jan. 29, 2014.

SQUAD LEADERS: The Black Bears have been led by Isaiah White and Sergio El Darwich. White is averaging 13.5 points while El Darwich is putting up 10.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been anchored by Jordan Reed and Nick Guadarrama, who are scoring 10.3 and 7.8 per game, respectively.

INTRIGUING ISAIAH: White has connected on 29.8 percent of the 171 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 16 over the last five games. He's also made 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELLS: Maine has dropped its last three road games, scoring 63 points and allowing 82.7 points during those contests. New Hampshire has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 54.5 points while giving up 66.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Black Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wildcats. New Hampshire has 35 assists on 59 field goals (59.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Maine has assists on 48 of 67 field goals (71.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire has made 8.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among America East teams.