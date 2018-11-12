ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- "Defense wins championships," as Bill Belichick says.

While the Black Bears don't give all the credit to the "Black Hole" defense, the defensive unit held Weber State to -1 rushing yards and had four interceptions in their 23-18 win over the Wildcats.

"Ever since the beginning of the season we've always been ranked as underdogs, the lower opponent. So I feel like every week we come out and keep dominating these offenses," said junior defensive back Manny Patterson.

Patterson says the defense dominates because of its energy.

Members of the defensive unit say it's hard to describe the feeling of coming up with a big turnover.

"I don't know it's like hitting the lottery or something like that. It's like you catch an interception in a playoff game on national TV. It's something I dreamed for my entire life and I finally get to make that play," said senior defensive back Jeff Devaughn.

Coach Harasymiak says that's the goal.

"Our goal on defense is to stop the run we want to make teams one dimensional and we'll give up some yards in the pass game because we stop the run and that's all we can do and that tends to be a more explosive brand of football," he said.

The team will take on Eastern Washington University on Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN 2.