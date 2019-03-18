RALEIGH, N.C. — Maine will take on NC State in the first round of this year's 2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament.

The No. 14 Black Bears and No. 3 Wolfpack are scheduled to square off Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m. in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Maine will vie to advance past the first round of the Greensboro Region sub-bracket and play the winner of Kentucky-Princeton.

RELATED: Black Bears win 2nd straight America East title, punch ticket to tourney

NC State beat Maine 84-46 earlier this season on Dec. 15.

Maine lost to Texas in last year's tournament, 83-54.

The bracket's announcement came after an accidental on-air leak by ESPN hours before its official release as part of a special selection show.

RELATED: ESPN accidentally reveals Women’s NCAA Tournament bracket hours before selection show

The Maine-NC State game will be televised on ESPN 2.

Fill out a bracket or print one out.