DETROIT — Westbrook native Trevor Bates has been officially cut by the Detroit Lions.

Bates was recently indicted on five charges stemming from a late January arrest in which he's accused of assaulting a New York City police officer.

The NFL linebacker, 25, pleaded not guilty to charges of second- and third-degree assault, resisting arrest, theft of services and obstruction of governmental administration.

Bates was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 26 at a hotel near LaGuardia Airport after allegedly refusing to pay a $32 cab fare for a ride from Manhattan.

The University of Maine alum and ex-Patriot signed a two-year deal with Detroit in May 2018 for just over $1 million. Having earned about $310,000 in 2018, he was expected to earn $570,000 this upcoming season.

The Detroit Free Press reports Bates faces up to seven years in prison on the charges and is due back in court June 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.