ORONO, Maine — Ben Shungu scored his only field goal of the night on a layup with four seconds left and Vermont beat Maine 59-57 on Wednesday.

Ryan Davis led Vermont with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Anthony Lamb and Stef Smith each scored 10.

Solomon Iluyomade made a pair of free throws with 26 seconds left for Maine to tie it at 57-all. Lamb's layup with 47 seconds remaining put Vermont up 57-55.

Andrew Fleming tied it at 55-all with 74 seconds to go. Vermont led 44-34 with 13:33 to play.

Maine built an 18-7 lead before Vermont roared back and led 28-26 at intermission.