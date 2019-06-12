Maine (2-6) vs. Central Connecticut (0-8)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST.

BOTTOM LINE: Central Connecticut looks to end its eight-game losing streak as it takes on Maine. Maine fell 78-63 at Northeastern on Wednesday. Central Connecticut lost 73-71 to UMass Lowell on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS: Central Connecticut's Greg Outlaw has averaged 10.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while Jamir Coleman has put up 9.9 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Black Bears, Andrew Fleming has averaged 18.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while Nedeljko Prijovic has put up 8.8 points and 6.5 rebounds.

ACCURATE ANDREW: Fleming has connected on 33.3 percent of the 18 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 15 over the last five games. He's also converted 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Maine is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 63.

BEHIND THE ARC: Maine's Prijovic has attempted 41 3-pointers and connected on 31.7 percent of them, and is 7 for 28 over the last five games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Maine has held opposing teams to 64 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all America East teams.