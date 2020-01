BANGOR, Maine — Sergio El Darwich had a career-high 36 points with 10 assists and nine rebounds as Maine topped UMass Lowell 104-98 in overtime.

Precious Okoh and Andrew Fleming added 14 points each and Vilgot Larsson scored 12 for Maine.

El Darwich, who made 12 of 13 from the free-throw line, was 6 for 6 in Maine's 13-3 run late in the overtime period.

Christian Lutete had 29 points and nine rebounds for the River Hawks. Noel scored 26 points. Connor Withers scored 13 points.