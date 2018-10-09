ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- After a big 31-28 win over Western Kentucky last Saturday, it was announced Monday that UMaine Black Bears football team has jumped to #17 in the FCS Football Stats Top 25 poll. That's the team's highest ranking since 2013, the year they won the CAA title.

The win also marked the third time in history Maine has defeated an FBS team.

Head Coach Joe Harasymiak says the win shows his players that they can achieve any goal if they keep their heads in the game.

"Hopefully it just shows our guys that no matter the situation we are in, because we will be in another situation where we have to make a play and respond... no matter what the situation is, we've got the confidence to pull it out," says Harasymiak. "It's all about mindset."

Maine gets a break with a bye week this week, then the Black Bears will face another FBS opponent, Central Michigan, on September 22. Coach Harasymiak says he plans to use his weekend off to go watch former Maine Coach Jack Cosgrove and his Colby Mules host Trinity this Saturday.

