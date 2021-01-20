Black Bears men's basketball teams pauses team activities after two presumptive positive COVID-19 tests

Members of the men’s basketball team deemed to be close contacts are in quarantine. Contact tracing and additional testing are underway.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine Black Bears men's basketball team announced Tuesday night that it paused team activities after two members of the team's Tier-I personnel received presumptive positive tests.

Members of the men’s basketball team deemed to be close contacts are in quarantine, and contact tracing and additional testing are underway, according to a university spokesperson.

The men’s basketball program is following all state, University of Maine System, America East, and NCAA guidelines. Antigen testing for the men’s basketball program continues for all Tier 1 personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches, and support staff. Tier 1 personnel are required by America East to antigen test five days a week in preparation for competitions.

NEW: @BlackBearNation announces @MaineMBB team paused team activities due to two presumptive positive COVID-19 tests among team’s Tier-I personnel. Members of the men’s bball team deemed to be close contacts are in quarantine. @newscentermaine #NEWSCENTERmaine — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) January 19, 2021

UMaine continues to follow all COVID-19-related health and safety guidance while monitoring the status of the pandemic in Maine and throughout the region.

Many of the school's university's winter sports teams delayed the start of their seasons due to COVID-19 concerns.

Sports returned to campus at the beginning of 2021 when the men's basketball team hosted the University of New Hampshire for a two-game series.

The women's hoops team will get its first crack on the home hardwood when it hosts the New Jersey Institute of Technology on Jan. 9-10.

The university has not announced any other delays to other sports programs at this time.