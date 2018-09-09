BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The University of Maine Black Bears football team earned its third-ever win over an FBS opponent in a dramatic win, 31-28.
Maine climbed back from a 21-0 deficit in the first quarter and scored 31 unanswered points, until the Hilltoppers fired back with a 75-yard touchdown strike to narrow the Black Bear lead to 3.
With 1:05 remaining, WKU set up for a 48-yard field goal, but the Black Bears blocked the kick, sealing the win.
The win is Maine's third-ever win over an FBS opponent. In 2004, they beat Mississippi State, and in 2013, they beat UMass.
The Black Bears are now 2-0 and play Central Michigan on 9/22.
