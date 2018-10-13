KINGSTON, R.I. (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- For the second week in a row, The University of Maine football team's kicker, Kenny Doak, was the hero.

Doak drilled a 39-yard-field goal is time expired to give the Black Bears a 38-36 win over #16 Rhode Island. Maine trailed by as much as 16 points in the third quarter.

It's the second week in a row that Doak has kicked the game-winning field goal. He smashed a 52-yard kick last week against number-19 Villanova.

Maine is 4-and-2, and plays at the College of William and Mary next week.

© NEWS CENTER Maine