BIDDEFORD, Maine — UNE hockey may not being playing in the DIII Frozen Four this weekend, but the Nor'easter's star senior is playing on at the pro level.

Biddeford Native Brady Fleurent signed with the Atlanta Gladiators, the ECHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins. He is expected to be on the ice with the team as soon as Saturday.

RELATED: UNE Hockey has sights set on more milestones

Fleurent is the career leader in total points (181) and assists (121) at UNE. He plans to finish his degree at the school remotely while he pursues his pro hockey dreams.