Bergeron, Pastrnak and Bruins finish off Capitals in 5 games

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Boston Bruins beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 to close out their first-round series in five games and advance in the playoffs.
Top-line winger David Pastrnak scored a highlight-reel goal and captain Patrice Bergeron scored twice. Longtime starting goaltender Tuukka Rask made 40 saves.
The Bruins won four in a row after dropping the series opener in overtime. They'll next face the Pittsburgh Penguins or New York Islanders.
The Capitals lost in the first round for a third consecutive year since winning the Stanley Cup in 2018.
It's an exciting time in Boston sports, as the Bruins have now advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs; the Celtics are down 0-1 to the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs; and the Red Sox are tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for first in their division.