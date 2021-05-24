Bergeron, Pastrnak and Bruins finish off Capitals in 5 games

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Boston Bruins beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 to close out their first-round series in five games and advance in the playoffs.

The Bruins won four in a row after dropping the series opener in overtime. They'll next face the Pittsburgh Penguins or New York Islanders.

It's an exciting time in Boston sports, as the Bruins have now advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs; the Celtics are down 0-1 to the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs; and the Red Sox are tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for first in their division.