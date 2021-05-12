Ben Barr named new UMaine men's hockey coach

The former associate head coach at the University of Massachusetts will now lead the Black Bears after former head coach Red Gendron died in April

ORONO, Maine — After a near two-week interview process, the University of Maine has announced its newest men's ice hockey head coach.

Ben Barr will be the fifth Black Bear coach of the modern era.

There will be an introductory press conference hosted at 2 p.m. Wednesday where Barr will be available for questions from reporters.

The move to find a new head coach came unexpectedly as former head coach Red Gendron died due to a medical emergency in April.

Former Black Bear star and assistant coach Ben Guite took over as the interim head coach but was not named as the official head coach.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ben Barr to the University of Maine," UMaine Athletic Director Ken Ralph said in a release.

"He brings with him an amazing track record of success in collegiate hockey. In a very competitive field of candidates, Ben stood alone with his comprehensive plan for building and sustaining success for UMaine hockey."

Barr comes to Orono after five years at the University of Massachusetts Amherst where, most recently, he was the Associate Head Coach. He served as the recruiting coordinator and defensive coach for the Minutemen who just captured the program's first NCAA National Championship.

"Being named the fifth head coach of the Maine Black Bears is an incredible honor and very humbling," Barr said in the release. "There is a tremendous sense of responsibility and pride from all of the student-athletes and coaches that have passed through this program, and we will bring that passion with us as we build a program which reflects the values of the State and the University of Maine."

The 2020-21 title run is not the first time Barr coached on the biggest stage of college hockey. From 2008-11 Barr was an assistant coach at Union College, before taking a similar role at Providence College.

In 2014, the Friars lost to Union in the NCAA Regional Finals. Union went on to win the national championship that season with many of Barr's recruits. The next year, Barr brought his own team to the Frozen Four and Providence captured the National Championship in 2015.

A native of Fairbault, Minnesota, Barr played his college hockey at Rochester Polytechnic Institute and was named team captain for his senior season Prior to college, Barr skated at the traditional powerhouse Shattuck-St. Mary’s Prep School where he graduated in 2000.

When Ralph gave details of the coaching search last month in a virtual press conference, he said the new hire will be in it for the long haul. Black Bears are used to head coaches sticking around in Orono for years as the late Red Gendron was behind the bench for eight seasons before he died from a medical emergency in April.

Prior to Gendron, Tim Whitehead was the head coach for 12 seasons from 2001-02 to 2012-13. In those 12 seasons, Whitehead leads the Black Bears to four Frozen Four appearances and two National Championships.

For 17 years Black Bear legend Shawn Walsh coached the program, bringing UMaine into the national college hockey spotlight. He took over in the 1984-85 season and captured two national championships in 1993 and 1999.

The all-time wins leader in program history collected four Hockey East coach of the year awards. Walsh died from cancer in 2011. The Shawn Walsh Hockey Center.

Black Bear fans have been used to trips to the Hockey East finals and NCAA tournament, but since 2012, the program has not returned to the conference quarterfinal round.

In 2020, UMaine was scheduled to host the University of Connecticut at the Harold Alfond Arena for the program's first quarterfinal matchup in eight seasons. But the COVID-19 pandemic forced Hockey East and the NCAA to cancel all winter sports championships just one day before the first of a three-game series was set to begin.