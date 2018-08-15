BIDDEFORD — (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Hockey will be returning to the ice in Portland this fall, before we get there, the Maine Mariners need a new mascot.
Well, we get to introduce you to Beacon the Puffin, the Maine Mariners new mascot.
Here are some facts you need to know about Beacon:
Name: Beacon
Hometown: Machias Seal Island (one of largest Puffin nesting locations in Maine)
Current Location: Portland, Maine
Birthday: March 15
Scientific Name: Atlantic Puffin Fratercula arctica
Favorite Food: Herring
Favorite Song: Free as a Bird by The Beatles
Favorite TV Show: Puffin Rock
Hobbies: Meeting Mariners fans, supporting community events and raising awareness for puffin nesting restoration with Project Puffin (Maine based puffin project in conjunction with the National Audubon Society)
You can join Beacon and the Maine Mariners October 13 as they kick off their inaugural season at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland