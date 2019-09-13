PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Red Claws are counting on Darren Erman to live up to the saying "got your six" in a couple of ways.

Erman is the sixth head coach in Claw's history, as revealed by the team on Thursday, September 12.

"Got your six" is something you'd tell a partner to assure them that you're watching their back. With the experience he brings to the job, that's the feeling Erman hopes to instill in his players.

"I can’t wait to bring all that I’ve learned in the NBA ranks to the G League this season,” Erman said.

He spent several years on the coaching staffs of the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans. But it was the Boston Celtics who gave him his first NBA coaching job. So his new job with the Celtics' G-League affiliate is like a homecoming.

“Darren is a very good coach, who is constantly looking to grow and tackle new challenges,” said Boston Celtics Head Coach Brad Stevens. “We are excited that he chose to lead Maine, and are looking forward to the great value that he will bring to both the Celtics and the Claws.”

The job with the Red Claws opened up when the previous head coach, Brandon Bailey, left to take an assistant coaching position with the Celtics.

The change in leadership went over well with team president Dajuan Eubanks. "As with NBA players who play here, it’s exciting to see NBA coaches come to the NBA G League," Eubanks said. "We can’t wait for the season to start.”

The season kicks off with a road trip to Delaware on November 9. The home crowd at the Portland Expo will get its first look at Erman and the new squad on November 15.