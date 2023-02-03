Mackenzie Holmes, basketball standout from Gorham, named to AP First Team All-American

The standout basketball star from Maine, who is currently playing at Indiana University, has been named an Associated Press First Team All-American.

PORTLAND, Maine — Mackenzie Holmes, the standout basketball star from Gorham who is currently playing at Indiana University, has been named an Associated Press First Team All-American list, the school said in a news release.

In 2020-21, Holmes was honored by the Associated Press as an All-American honorable mention selection.

Earlier this season, the senior forward was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and an All-Big Ten first team in the annual postseason conference awards. According to the university, this marks her second All-Big Ten selection in her career.

Holmes graduated from Gorham High School in 2019 and helped Gorham to two state championships, a state runner-up finish, and also won the state's Gatorade Player of the Year during her senior season.

Holmes is in the running for several other national awards. She's also a semifinalist for the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy, a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award, and is on the ballot for the Wooden Award.

According to the school, Holmes averages a team-high 22.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and is "one of the nation's most accurate shooters by going 68.8 percent from the floor."

"Holmes has led the Hoosiers in scoring on 24 occasions this season," the release stated. "She has scored in double figures in all 30 games, scoring 20 points 17 times and has three 30-point scoring efforts this season. She led the league in blocks (56) and blocks per game (1.9) and averages 1.1 steals (33) per game."